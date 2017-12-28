Intel sources: Dawood planning to kill Chhota Rajan

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is under threat of being assassinated by Delhi’s top gangster Neeraj Bawana, hired by the D-company according to intelligence gathered by Tihar jail authorities. The information which was received two weeks ago strongly suggested of the possibility, leading to the authorities to step up the security of his cell. Once intelligence agencies got wind of the possible attack, all stakeholders involved in Rajan's security were notified.

The D-company’s plan to pop Rajan was busted after one of Bawana’s men boasted about the gig to another associate during a drunken banter. The alleged aide was recently released from prison on bail. Government agencies quickly picked up the intelligence and alerted Tihar authorities.

"The gist of the conversation was that Bawana may have been contacted by a conduit set up by D company to outsource the killing of their most sought after target for the past two decades," said a source to media outlets.

During a meeting with a mulaqati (visitor) Bawana gave away feelers about the plot. Rajan and Bawana are reportedly lodged in the same jail but have different cells. Since the alert, Bawana has been shifted to an isolated cell.

Days before removing him, authorities recovered mobile phones from Bawana’s cell. Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar as officials feel it is the most secure prison compared to ones elsewhere.

Tihar authorities said that they have a foolproof security system for securing Rajan and that it is impossible for Bawana to target Rajan. "Rajan's cell is at the end of an alley in jail no. 2 while Bawana is in an isolated high-risk ward. Rajan has special, verified guards and cook who are checked thoroughly by other guards," said an official.