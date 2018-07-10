Interim protection for P Chidambaram, Karti extended till 7 August in the Aircel-Maxis case

Patiala House Court has granted an extension of interim protection to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti till August 7 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had given Chidambaram protection from arrest till 10 July by the court. Former Finance Minister, Chidambaram had earlier appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case.

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court extends interim protection granted to P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram till August 7. pic.twitter.com/ygCmbKCyQd — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Earlier this month, the Delhi court was scheduled to take up the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but it got postponed to Friday as the concerned judge was on a leave.

In its complaint, equivalent to the charge-sheet, the ED had alleged that Chidambaram’s son Karti controlled two firms that allegedly received Rs 1.16 crore as bribe money. So far the veteran Congress leader has not been in termed as an accused in the investigation report even though his name was quizzed in the INX media and the Aircel-Maxis money laundering cases respectively by the CBI and the ED in the charge sheet.

The report submitted by ED had said the payments of Rs 26 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consultancies Private Limited (ASCPL) and Rs 90 lakh to Chess Management Services Pvt Limited (CMSPL), respectively, were made as alleged bribe money by parent company of Aircel Ltd, namely Aircel Televentures Ltd (ATVL) and Maxis and its associate Malaysian companies, respectively.

The probe agency may file supplementary charge sheets in this case, which leads to a probability that more names can get attached to this case.

Delhi court had granted Karti Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till 10 July in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.