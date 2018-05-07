Isha Ambani and fiancée Anand Piramal visit Siddhivinayak temple with family

A second wedding is on the cards for the Ambani family. After the engagement of Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta earlier this year, May 7 saw the announcement of a new wedding. Mukesh Ambani’s 26-year-old daughter is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal. Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal, the chairman of the Piramal Group.

According to a statement from the Ambani family, Anand proposed to Isha while at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated with close members of the family including their parents, siblings, and grandparents. The statement also added that Anand and Isha were friends for a long time and the two families shared a friendship for decades.

On Sunday evening, Isha visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with her parents, brother Anant and her fiancée Anand. Her soon-to-be father-in-law Ajay Piramal was also present. The two families were all smiles as they posed for photos.

Anand is an executive director in the Piramal Group and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Economics. He had completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. Meanwhile, Isha holds a key position in Jio and is a board member at Reliance Jio. A graduate from Yale, she has double majors in psychology and South Asian studies. She is currently pursuing an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Previously Isha’s twin, Akash was engaged to Shloka Mehta. Shloka is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosy Blue.