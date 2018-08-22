Ismat Chughtai: She had a fight in her that defeated the Lahore court

While the country is still plagued by outdated sections of the law, such as section 377, there was one woman who broke all societal norms. In 1942, Ismat Chughtai wrote the critically acclaimed short story, Lihaaf. In a time when women were only thought of as a means to pleasure men, she was writing about women discovering their delicate sexuality. Ismat Chughtai picked up women desires and placed them on the same pedestal as men's.

Let's just talk about her short story Lihaaf. Much like partition writer, Saadat Hasan Manto was tried for obscenity in his stories, Ismat Chughtai, too, faced charges for Lihaaf. Lihaaf, AKA The Quilt, was a beautifully written story that, innocently, hinted at a delicate sexual relationship between two women. Chughtai never used any brazen words to describe the sexual act, but suggested at it in a highly delicate manner. When published in the Urdu literary journal - Adab-i-Latif- the short story created pandemonium for the author as not only did it cause a bedlam in society, but Chughtai had to justify the story in the Lahore court when tried for obscenity.

What is even more noteworthy is that Ismat Chughtai was asked to apologise for the story, but she did not. She also went on to win the case as witnesses couldn't prove how the story was sexual since it was told from a child's point of view. The story is now being included in reading lists in various universities.

If this wasn't an inspiring woman and an abundantly talented writer, I don't know who was.