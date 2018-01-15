Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahus convoy has a special member for the Indo-Israel meet

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu’s six day visit to India is being read as a strategic show of bonding between the two nations even after India voted against Palestine being recognized as Israel’s capital at the UN assembly. Netanyahu isn’t travelling light. A 150 strong delegation has travelled with him to sign MOUs on oil, gas, cyber security, agriculture and others. But there is a very special member in his convoy, one almost every television watching Indian has heard of, now an 11-year-old, Moshe Holtzberg.

Popularised on World media as Baby Moshe, who lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The youngster and the Prime Minister will visit the Chabad House, a Jewish cultural centre in Mumbai where the attack had killed Holtzberg’s parents and six others on November 26th, 2008. He was two years old when he saw his parents being gunned down by terrorists but was saved by his Indian nanny, Sandra Samuel who saw him standing beside his unconscious parents.

Holtzberg who currently lives with his maternal grandparents in the city of Afula in Israel was also visited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the country in 2017. He will be accompanied by his grandparents and Samuel.

The young boy’s ordeal in India left him with traumas for months as told by his grandparents to BBC. His trip to India after 10 years will see him take the Israeli Prime Minister on a tour of the House where his parents served as directors and had been living in for seven years before the attack.

The attack on Chabad House and various other locations in the city left 166 dead after a 60 hour long siege in the nation’s commercial capital. The sole survivor of the attack, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab was arrested, tried and executed in 2012.