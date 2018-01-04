Jet Airways grounds two senior pilots for fighting in cockpit

Over 300 passengers of a Jet Airways flight brought in 2018 under bizarre circumstances. The captain and his co-pilot of the airplane were involved in a violent argument and reports suggest that at one point, the captain hit his co-pilot, after which she left the cockpit.

The duo have been grounded by the airline, and the captain's license has been cancelled, said officials from the Director General of Civil Aviation.

The London to Mumbai flight took off for its nine-hour journey, when the captain and his co-pilot got into an argument. Sources say, after being slapped by the captain, the co-pilot, a woman, was seen rushing out of the cockpit in tears. Following which she realised the risk to passengers and the embarrassment to herself and returned to the cockpit. Reports say Jet Airways will help her if she wishes to take legal action against the pilot.

The cabin crew is said to have tried to calm the lady down but to no avail. Soon after, the captain reportedly emerged from the cockpit — leaving it unmanned, in violation of safety rules — and persuaded the lady to return to the controls with him.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely".

The spokesperson added that the airline has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the concerned crew have been suspended pending an internal investigation.​

While this episode involves the airline’s staff, it serves as a brutal reminder of last year’s slap-scandal involving passengers and crew members.