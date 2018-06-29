Jharkhand High Court extends provisional bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav on medical grounds

He was also convicted for The Jharkhand High Court, on Friday, extended the provisional bail of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to six more weeks. The bail was extended on medical grounds. Yadav, who was convicted on charges of illegal withdrawal of money from various treasuries, is presently undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Yadav's lawyer informed that he was advised to rest for three months, by a concerned doctor.

“We had already gotten a provisional bail for one week and now the court has extended it for six more weeks. We’ll apply for a further extension if required," he told ANI.

April this year, the High Court had enquired about Yadav's health after he requested for a bail of three months on health ground. That month itself, he was transferred to Ranchi Medical College from AIIMS Delhi.

The RJD honcho has more than one case going on against him. One of them is the fodder scam, wherein he was found guilty of misappropriation of a fund of almost Rs 1000 crore for buying medicines and food for fictional cattle.