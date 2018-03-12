Kamal Haasan at Harvard: Hope Rajini’s colour isn’t saffron

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited the Harvard University recently where he spoke about his dreams of creating a "corruption-free Tamil Nadu." In his lecture, he also talked about his plans on allying with his counterpart Rajinikanth, provided "saffron isn't his colour.” Since Rajinikanth’s announcement back in December 31 about his plans to enter politics actively, the duo had often been asked if they’d contest elections together.

Haasan did not rule out the possibility of future ties but he said "red is not my political complexion" and added "I hope Rajinikanth's colour is not saffron because if it is, an alliance is unlikely.

Haasan entered politics after he accused the E Palaniswami government of corruption and poor governance. He had also said earlier that a partnership with Rajini is a decision that he cannot take now.

"It isn't like choosing the star cast for films," he said, adding that both he as well as Rajini will have to figure out if they should partner up.

Meanwhile, when Rajini is asked about the same, he usually replies "only time will tell". Haasan said that he hopes to become a politician who can make a difference. "My films were different from my peers and I want to be different in politics too," he said.

Haasan is slated to announce the name of his party on February 21 at Rameswaram, from where he would also embark on a state-wide political tour dubbed as "Nalai Namadhe" (Tomorrow is ours).​