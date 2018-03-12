Kamal Haasan launches Makkal Needhi Maiam, begins political journey

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan announced his party’s name and flag at a public rally today in Madurai. The newly launched party will be called Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Party). Haasan began his entry in to politics by first visiting former president APJ Abdul Kalam's residence in Rameswaram.

“This is your party. This is the party of the people. I am just a part of it. I see the faces of a lot of leaders in the crowd here,” said Haasan during his speech. Haasan said that he is here to listen to the people and not tell them what to do. “We are going to create a people's party, today is one example. There will be many such public meetings,” he added.

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It's here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you.





— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Tamil Nadu incharge Somnath Bharti at the launch of Kamal Haasan's political party in Madurai. — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Haasan also cautioned the audience that his party is not a one day thing, but a way of life. Haasan shared the stage with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party in-charge Somnath Bharti at the launch. The new politician said that the people must be an example for the current political system and that he will be seeking their suggestion rather than making speeches.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Kamal Haasan via pre-recorded message on his party launch. — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

Haasan listened to the suggestions made by fisher-folk earlier in the day as several white flags with the map of Tamil Nadu waved among the crowd in Rameswaram.All flags were seen having the tagline ‘Naalai Namadhe’ meaning ‘Tomorrow is Ours.’

My party's name is 'Makkal Neethi Maiyyam': Kamal Haasan — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

In the last four days Haasan had met leaders from various political parties including DMK, CPI(M), Naam Tamilar Katchi and the DMDK. Fans went in to a tizzy when the superstar met Rajinikanth and even invited him to the launch of his party.

"I will be there, will support the community. There is a need to rediscuss international treaties. Your questions cannot be answered with violence. Different governments have made different promises and then when people ask why the promises were not met, they bring other problems in front of them," said Kamal Haasan as he addressed fishermen in Rameswaram.​