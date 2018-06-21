Kamal Hasaan meets Rahul Gandhi at the latter's Delhi home, discusses TN politics

Actor turned politician Kamal Hasaan, on Wednesday, met Rahl Gandhi at latter's Delhi residence. The agenda was wide and also included the present political scenario of Tamil Nadu. Later, Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a photo of them shaking hands and wrote he 'enjoyed' meeting Hasaan.

Enjoyed meeting @ikamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/cPWQd8w7YY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2018

The actor was quick to reciprocate. He tweeted back, thanking Rahul for his 'time and inputs'.

Thank you @RahulGandhi Ji for the time and inputs. Hope our conversation was useful to you as well. https://t.co/1WyvAQf4FK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 20, 2018

Hasaan's inclination towards constructive politics became evident last year when he started discussing and questioning corruption, Tamil Nadu administration and raised concern over the AIADMK several times. Incidentally, the TN political fraternity was still dealing with the loss of former CM Jayalalitha who passed away rather suddenly.

Recently, he formed his own political party and named it Makkal Needhi Maiam.

A true believer and endorser of the Dravidian ideology, Hasaan emphasised the Southern states should unite under the same so that the power at centre could read the message well.

" Dravidian is our identity and when the Dravidian identity is "celebrated" across South India, it would lead to a united "chorus" that would reach New Delhi," he had stated.

The state is presently ruled by AIADMK.