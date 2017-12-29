Kamala Mills fire: 15 killed, several injured in Mumbai

Once a mill area, now a commercial hub with smokey restaurants, a huge fire at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel left 15 dead and several injured late Thursday night. The fire broke out shortly after midnight at 1 Above, a night club operating from the third floor of the Trade House in the complex. It soon spread to another pub, Mojo's Bistro, operating from the fourth floor of the building. An FIR has been lodged against the owners of the restaurant under section 304 for culpable homicide.

A 150 people were reportedly inside the restaurant when the fire started a little after mid-night. The injured were taken to the KEM, and Sion hospitals, said the officials from the BMC disaster management unit. Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

The fire was initially declared to be a level II blaze, before it was upgraded to level III at around 12.42 pm by the fire department. The 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died, her grandfather told Reuters. A list was released by the authorities earlier today.

Several media outlets also use the compound for their offices and at least three national news channels were affected by the fire, including Times Now and ET Now. The fire was brought under control at around 6.30 am after more than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze.

Dr. Rajesh Dere, KEM Hospital, who performed the postmortems said, "14 dead bodies were brought to the hospital after postmortem it was revealed that all the 14 deaths were due to to suffocation. There were three males and eleven females. Eight dead bodies have been handed over to their families."

According to Dean of KEM Hospital, Avinash Supe all the 12 injured brought in to the hospital are out of danger now.