Kamala Mills Fire Case: Mojos Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli arrested by Mumbai Police

14 people died on December 29 during a devastating fire at 1Above and adjacent Mojo's Bistro resto-pub in the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai. Now adding fresh development to the case, another accused Yug Tuli, the co-owner of Mojo's Bistro has been arrested by Mumbai Police early on Tuesday morning. He had been absconding ever since the tragic incident. The cops, in fact, on Thursday had claimed that Tuli was spotted at Hyderabad airport but had disappeared by the time the police reached. His partner, Yug Pathak was arrested in the first week of January. Yug happens to be the son of retired Director General of Police and former Commissioner of Police (Pune) KK Pathak.

On Wednesday night, the cops had arrested 1Above's Jigar and Kripesh Sanghvi from Andheri. Another co-owner of the pub, Abhijeet Mankar was also arrested on Thursday, who was also on the run. "Our team arrested the owner of the 1Above pub, Abhijeet Mankar, from Marine Lines in the early hours. During the interrogation of the duo, we got the information about Mankar's whereabouts and apprehended him from Marine Lines," said Ahmed Pathan, Senior Police Inspector, N M Joshi Marg Police Station.

In a media interaction, the Additional Commissioner of Police S Jaikumar said that the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from the Andheri area. This came a day after hotelier Vishal Kariya was arrested for providing shelter to the three accused at his Juhu residence.