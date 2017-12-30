Kamala Mills Fire: Major fire breakouts in Mumbai in 2017

The top floor of the Trade House complex at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel caught fire around 12:30 am on Friday, killing at least 14 and injuring several others. The Trade Complex houses several commercial establishments, including the offices of some media houses as well as a number of restaurants. This is yet another incident of a fire breaking out in Mumbai this year.

We’ve compiled a list of major incidents in Mumbai where fire destroyed property or claimed lives in 2017.

#SpotVisuals Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 17th floor of a building in Walkeshwar, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/8kgJgApWIu — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

December 25: A 31-storey residential tower in Walkeshwar caught fire in South Mumbai. Residents were evacuated immediately after the fire broke out and no one was injured.

December 18: A fire broke out at a shop in Saki Naka where twelve labourers died. The labourers who work at various units in the area were asleep when the shop caught fire. The victims died due to suffocation and burn injuries as they failed to escape. The owner of the shop was arrested.

December 17: A chemical factory in the industrial area of Turbe, Navi Mumbai, caught on fire injuring nine workers. A total of 30 workers were present at the factory when the fire broke.

November 9: A rear bogie of a monorail train at Mysore Colony station in Chembur caught a minor fire. Though there weren’t any casualties, the fire damaged two coaches of the monorail train.

October 6: Following heavy thunderstorms and a suspected lightning strike, a major fire broke out at Butcher Island in a BPCL Tank containing diesel. The fire raged for four days laying waste to millions of litres of diesel, but caused no injuries.

September 16: Fire broke out at the RK Studios in Chembur on the sets of a reality show. The studio was damaged but there were no casualties. While no lives were lost, old rare pictures and costumes were all damaged.

September 6: An under-construction building in Juhu caught fire killing six persons, including five labourers and a child, and injuring 11 others. The cause of fire is attributed to a gas cylinder blast.

June 22: A 76-year old orthopaedic surgeon died after a fire broke out in his Malabar Hill flat. The doctor’s wife was rescued from the fire. Dr Kekoo Kavarana was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The family had a pet dog which also died in the incident.

February 19: A short circuit resulted in a fire in a plastic factory which killed four labourers in Bhiwandi.

January 23: A fire broke out near the Masjid railway station in Dana Bunder slums close to the railway tracks and injured six children. Following the incident, railway services were affected during the evening rush hour between Masjid and CSMT railway stations.

So many incidents of fire in the financial capital of the country led to a loss of lives and property. Will the authorities help the citizens of this city lead a safe life?