Kamala Mills fire: Probe reveals blaze began at Mojos Bistro, pubs ran illegal hookah bars

The recent fire at the Trade House Complex, located in the Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai claimed 14 lives and injured several others. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the night of December 28, 2017 and about 150 people were reportedly inside the restaurant when the fire started. Officials from the BMC disaster management unit said that the injured were taken to city based hospitals.

Preliminary investigations on irregularities have set the blame game rolling as to where the fire began and who is responsible. Firstpost exclusively reveals details of the night of the carnage.

Here are 10 things that have emerged following investigations conducted by the Mumbai fire brigade on the incident.

1. The fire started from a hookah at Mojo’s Bistro and thereafter spread to 1Above

2. The report has the accounts of 14 eye witnesses

3. A watchman guided the trapped guests towards a passage to help them escape the fire, but it was blocked, forcing people to seek refuge in a nearby toilet. It’s unknown which of the two restaurants blocked the passage.

Kamala Mills Fire: Meet the 2 Security Guards Who Saved Over 150 People - https://t.co/mK0bAbqfDL pic.twitter.com/MWi7A7bB3h — The Better India (@thebetterindia) December 30, 2017

4. Both restaurants were running illegal hookah bars.

5. People who took refuge in the toilet, died due to asphyxiation.

To know the intensity of the #fire that started from a restaurant in #Mumbai’s #Kamala mills have a look at this video. This is sad. pic.twitter.com/JbgMZyObk0 — Varun Singh (@singhvarun) December 28, 2017

Police has registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide against the restaurant ‘1 Above’ where the fire broke out | #KamalaMills Fire #LiveUpdates https://t.co/83QqnS5nrH pic.twitter.com/mbovXFYbHg — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 29, 2017

6. Guests at Mojo’s could escape as it wasn’t as packed and was open on the top. Guests at 1Above weren’t as fortunate.

#KamalaMills #Fire | All that remains of the rooftop restaurant where 14 people have died https://t.co/bSPDdGs3N0 pic.twitter.com/GQ38TA7j0M — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) December 29, 2017

7. Fire spread rapidly thanks to the inflammable tarpaulin and bamboo canopies

8. BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said prominent individuals pressurized him not to act against at least 20 hotels and pubs that are running illegally.

9. 1Above released a statement on December 30, saying that the fire emanated from Mojo’s Bistro

Kamala Mills fire disaster, my prayers go out for the families who lost their loved ones in this incident the day before yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8Fgk7yCOcz — Sahil Khan ♚ ✗o (@SahilKhan187) December 30, 2017

10. 1Above’s statement claims that guests from Mojo’s Bistro had to go through their premises to reach the emergency exit