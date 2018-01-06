home/ india
Kamala Mills fire: Probe reveals blaze began at Mojos Bistro, pubs ran illegal hookah bars

First published: January 06, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Updated: January 06, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The recent fire at the Trade House Complex, located in the Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai claimed 14 lives and injured several others. The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the night of December 28, 2017 and about 150 people were reportedly inside the restaurant when the fire started. Officials from the BMC disaster management unit said that the injured were taken to city based hospitals. 

Preliminary investigations on irregularities have set the blame game rolling as to where the fire began and who is responsible. Firstpost exclusively reveals details of the night of the carnage.

 

Here are 10 things that have emerged following investigations conducted by the Mumbai fire brigade on the incident.

1.       The fire started from a hookah at Mojo’s Bistro and thereafter spread to 1Above

2.       The report has the accounts of 14 eye witnesses

3.       A watchman guided the trapped guests towards a passage to help them escape the fire, but it was blocked, forcing people to seek refuge in a nearby toilet. It’s unknown which of the two restaurants blocked the passage.

4.       Both restaurants were running illegal hookah bars.

5.       People who took refuge in the toilet, died due to asphyxiation.

 

6.       Guests at Mojo’s could escape as it wasn’t as packed and was open on the top. Guests at 1Above weren’t as fortunate.

7.       Fire spread rapidly thanks to the inflammable tarpaulin and bamboo canopies

8.       BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said prominent individuals pressurized him not to act against at least 20 hotels and pubs that are running illegally.

9.       1Above released a statement on December 30, saying that the fire emanated from Mojo’s Bistro

10.   1Above’s statement claims that guests from Mojo’s Bistro had to go through their premises to reach the emergency exit

#Kamala Mills #Kamala Mills Compound Fire Incident #Kamala Mills Fire #Mumbai #Trade House Complex

