Kamala Mills Fire: What to do if you’re stuck in a burning building

The latest fire that engulfed 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro, swanky pubs, in Mumbai’s posh Kamala Mills that killed 14 and injured at least 12, is only one of the many major incidents of fire that the city witnessed this year. However, there is one change. This time it isn’t a slum or a film studio where such incidents are common. This time it’s a place that the urban Indian frequents. One expects the safety standards to be in place considering the premium that’s charged on food and beverages. In Kamala Mills’ case those were clearly out of place. Having said that Mumbai won’t stop having a good time. With 2018 just around the corner, so are the New Year’s Eve celebrations. And while we hate to bust your enthusiasm, here are few things that could help you react better to a Kamala like situation.

1. Respond to the fire alarm: It could be an alarm or just someone shouting ‘FIRE’ – when you hear that word, do pay attention. Stop everything you are doing at the time. Forget that last piece of chicken or your belongings and move towards the exit. Don’t ignore a fire warning.

2. Stairs not elevators: All hotels are required to have a fire exit which you can use to escape. Avoid the elevator at all costs. As the fire spreads, chances of it damaging the elevator are high. Using it to exit is a sure way to get trapped.

3. If you are trapped, don’t panic: Try locating an area where you can seal doors or cracks to protect yourself from smoke. It is recommended you touch doors with the back of your hand before opening or closing them; don't open it if they feel warm – there could be fire on the other side. Clear away, flammable materials from the windows. Rip off curtains or anything else that could burn catch fire.

4. Become the center of attraction: When the fire broke at the Trade House, a lot of people trapped on the upper floors could be seen using their cellphones to draw attention of the firefighters and those outside. Look for things you can use like a sheet that you could hang out of the window.

U. S. Air Force photo by Sue Sapp

5. Stay below the line of smoke: Remember middle school chemistry? Hot air is lighter than cool air, hence rises. So stay low or crawl on the floor because that’s where you’ll find cleaner air.

Source: Youtube/A lot of FUN:3333

6. Protect your lungs: If the room is still smoky, breathe through a wet towel or cloth (remember the first thing you are served at a restaurant is water, use it) that covers your nose and mouth. Remember to breathe only through your nose and not your mouth.

7. Use fire extinguishers: It’s been seen that even where there are fire extinguishers, people give them a miss because they don’t know how to use them. It’s all there on the internet now. Go check some YouTube videos, not as awwwsome as cat videos but then cats have nine lives, they say. If you know how to use it? Do not hesitate. If you have cleared out of the affected area, stay clear of the place. Do not crowd the path for firefighters.

NO! Once you’re outside, do not try to go back in. If someone’s still stuck, inform the firefighters. Stay away from the area so that the rescue team can do its job.