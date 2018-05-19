Karanataka Elections: Here’s a timeline of events leading to Yeddyurappa’s resignation

The Karnataka Elections has been following a rollercoaster ride since May 15. It was hard to stay up with the developments which took everyone by surprise. Things took a downturn after the governor of Karnataka, Valubhai Vala called in BS Yeddyurappa to be sworn in as the new chief minister of the state.

The combination of Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) made a plea to the Supreme Court which challenged the governor’s decision to get the BJP to form a government, and also to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in. Here’s a timeline of how things happened.

May 15

Projections showed that the BJP will fall short of the 112 seats required to form a majority

Congress wins 78 seats, JD(S) wins 37 seats, and BJP wins 104

Congress offered support to the JD(S) and they accepted it

The BJP and the Congress-JD(S) meet Vala, beting their claims to power. Now Vala has to choose between the BJP, which is the single largest winner of the seats, and the Congress-JD(S) alliance which together has a majority.

May 16

Congress was spotted putting its MLAs into buses and shifting them to a hotel in Bengaluru to prevent defections.

The outgoing CM of the state, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress-JD(S) has 117 MLAs and the governor show let them form the government.

HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) alleged that the BJP offered Rs 100 crore some of his MLAs to defect to the saffron brigade, a claim which union minister Prakash Javadekar said is “imaginary.”

Governor Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP to be sworn in as the new Karnataka CM

Congress-JD(S) combine to make a plea to the SC which challenged Vala’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government. They also asked to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing in

The supreme court springs to action at the dead of the night for the hearing

May 17

Lawyers arrived to fight the case. Congress-JD(S) alliance showed examples of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Goa where the largest alliance was invited to form the government

I am proud that opposition stood together & defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so: Rahul Gandhi after BS Yeddyurappa's resignation as Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/jo8qciyFoW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Congress-JD(S) demanded that if Yeddyurappa is sworn in, he should be given 48 hours to prove his majority instead of 15 days

SC decided that it will not stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing in

Yeddyurappa is sworn in, but he still has to show letters of support

SC orders a floor test to be held on May 19

May 19

BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of the floor test.

Congress workers celebrate in #Dehradun after BJP's BS Yeddyurappa stepped down as Chief Minister of #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/wAeCX5ZeHo — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

Right now news has come that BS Yeddyurappa has resigned as Karnataka's CM, are all of you happy? All those who believe in democracy are happy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/JVFuGK7yJ1 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018