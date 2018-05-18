Karnataka crisis: Cong, JD(S) ferry MLAs in bus to avoid poachers!

Elections always bring some drama along with them and Karnataka is no different. After accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach its MLAs, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) and the Congress hatched a plan to protect their own. The parties ferried their MLAs out of Karnataka on a bus. This move was noticed just before the Supreme Court’s hearing on the government formation in Karnataka.

#WATCH Congress MLAs changing buses on #Hyderabad Highway. The MLAs along with JD(S) MLAs will be staying in Hyderabad #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/eUk3dFd4yq — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

Reports say the MLAs were being taken to Hyderabad where they will be residing at the Park Hyatt hotel where the security has been heightened. According to ANI, the MLAs got off a bus near a toll booth on the Hyderabad highway and then boarded another sleeper bus which was headed to the city.

The Congress and JD(S) had moved a petition to the SC that challenged the governor’s decision to call in BS Yeddyurappa of the BJP to form the new government in the state. Both parties also alleged that planes were denied permission through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). DGCA told the Indian Express that permissions are not required to operate charter planes in India.

#FLASH: Supreme Court stays Congress-JD(S)'s plea challenging #Karnataka Governor's decision to nominate an Anglo-Indian MLA to the Assembly. pic.twitter.com/sjwzlEYFHz — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

#FLASH Supreme Court directs for floor test in Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm tomorrow, after hearing Congress-JD(S) plea against #Karnataka Governor inviting BJP to form govt. pic.twitter.com/qSwBEJmfp0 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

Latest news reports say the SC has declared that there’ll be no stay on BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in. Following an election that resulted in a hung house, reports claimed that the governor of the state picked up the BJP, which was at 104 to form a government though JD(S) and Congress had 117 MLAs.