Karnataka elections: Yeddyurappa quits as CM, here’s what Rahul Gandhi has to say

BS Yeddyurappa’s government saw its end after a short reign of just three days. After the Supreme Court ignored the decision to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing in, he became the CM of Karnataka. Just before the floor test that was supposed to occur on May 19, Yeddyurappa resigned as CM of the state and Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the BJP government. Here are the highlights of his speech.

I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so. You’ve seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka. The idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption. Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators and speaker chose to leave the house before the national anthem? It shows they can disrespect any institution if, in power, both BJP & RSS have disrespected institutions. My message to the Prime Minister is that he is not bigger than the institutions of his country, not bigger than the people of his country, not bigger than the courts in this country. Prime Minister’s model of leadership is not that of a democratic person, it is that of a dictator. I am very proud to say that we are very sure that in India power is not everything, in India money is not everything, in India corruption is not everything, in India the will of the people is everything. There are limits to your arrogance and there are limits to how you are trying to run this country, and I hope the BJP and the RSS learn a lesson from this, that the institutions of this country, the will of the country, cannot be disrespected.

The Karnataka assembly elections were held on May 12 but the votes resulted in a hung assembly. While the BJP came out as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress won 78 and JD(S) won 37 seats. Congress and JD(S) declared an alliance following the poll and claimed rights to form a government.