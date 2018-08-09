Karunanidhi death: A state funeral for the Dravidian icon

After days of illness, DMK supremo M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 94. As a gesture of respect to the iconic leader, also referred to as Kalaignar, a state funeral was performed on Wednesday.

Karunanidhi's mortal remains have been buried at the Marina beach, the same place where Tamil Nadu's first Chief Minister CN Annadurai was also put to rest. On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu state Government refused to permit a burial space for the late leader. The DMK filed a plea at Madras High Court, following which, the burial was allowed.

After the news of his demise broke, both houses of the parliament were adjourned after leaders paid their last respect to Karunanidhi. Within the last two years, Tamil Nadu has lost two of its most prominent political faces. Jayalalitha passed away in December 2016 and now Karunanidhi. Both deaths have left a void that is palpable and probably not likely to be filled any time soon.

The five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who entered politics at an age as delicate as 14, was fighting prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and five children.