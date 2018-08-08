home/ india
Karunanidhi Death: Politicians take to Twitter to mourn the loss of the DMK patriarch

First published: August 07, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Updated: August 07, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Author: Almas Khateeb

Indian politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi breathed his last on 7th August 2018. The 94-year-old, popularly known as Kalaignar, served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for five separate terms from 1969 to 2011. The politician is survived in the political arena by his children. Kalaignar started his political career at the age of 14. He went on to amass a cult-like following during his tenure in politics that spanned decades.

While the nation comes to grips with this massive loss, prominent political leaders of the country took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express their grief.

 

The late Karunanidhi was a patron of the arts, having served as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry and made significant contributions to Tamil literature.

