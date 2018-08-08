Karunanidhi Death: Politicians take to Twitter to mourn the loss of the DMK patriarch

Indian politician Muthuvel Karunanidhi breathed his last on 7th August 2018. The 94-year-old, popularly known as Kalaignar, served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for five separate terms from 1969 to 2011. The politician is survived in the political arena by his children. Kalaignar started his political career at the age of 14. He went on to amass a cult-like following during his tenure in politics that spanned decades.

While the nation comes to grips with this massive loss, prominent political leaders of the country took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express their grief.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.



We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

News has just come in of the passing of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a giant of Indian politics as CM of Tamil Nadu & a screenplay writer who gave voice to the Dravidian movement through his immortal dialogues. Tamil politics can never be the same again. RIP. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2018

A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

Saddened by the demise of DMK Chief Kalaignar M Karunanidhi ji. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2018

I express my deepest condolences and pray to the Almighty to give strength to Karunanidhi ji's family and followers in this hour of grief to bear the profound loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2018

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of one of India's most dynamic leaders, M. Karunanidhi. He was a true representative of our democracy and worked tirelessly for the people of Tamil Nadu. His contributions to the nation shall never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gCunM2wr1D — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2018

The late Karunanidhi was a patron of the arts, having served as a screenwriter in the Tamil film industry and made significant contributions to Tamil literature.