Kathua rape case: Police produce witnesses in the court

17 January 2018 shook the entire nation when an eight-year-old was brutally raped and murdered in Kathua, of Srinagar. The case received a lot of media attention around the world after the police charge sheet narrated the details. Now an update regarding the on-going case reveals that the Jammu and Kashmir Police produced witnesses including Senior Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Ramesh Jalla before the district and sessions judge in Pathankot on Monday.

Meanwhile, the court which is hearing the case had already issued summons to some of the prosecution witnesses who failed to appear on Friday as it was served late. Jalla, who headed the investigation, appeared in the court as per the direction of the district and session judge after he expressed his displeasure over the absence of witnesses.

The accused against whom the charges were filed were Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Verma, Parvesh Kumar, head constable Tilak Raj, and sub-inspector Arvind Datta, officials said.

The crime branch chargesheet further narrated Sanji Ram to be the main accused and the mastermind of the carefully planned strategy which was to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.

Public prosecutor JK Chopra said earlier that the court had also framed charges for destruction of evidence and under section 328 (causing hurt by poisoning with an intent to hurt) of the RPC. Tilak Raj and Arvind Datta were also charged under Section 161 (public servant taking illegal gratification) of the RPC.

The minor victim had gone missing on January 10 while grazing horses in the forest. The government handed over the case to the crime branch on January 23, which formed a Special Investigation Team.