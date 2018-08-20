K'taka Floods: The CM got on a helicopter - only to read a newspaper

When it comes to spending money on frivolous things, count on Indian politicians to ace at it. Whether it is an uninspired and unneeded statue in the sea or claiming that cows exhale oxygen, you can depend on our policy-makers to make fools of themselves on an international platform.

As the southern states of India, Karnataka and Kerala, are currently facing one of the worst natural calamities, the honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka decided to take an aerial survey of his region, as is the rage these days. The CM, H. D. Kumaraswamy took an aerial survey of the severe floods currently plaguing his state by getting a helicopter and then reading the newspaper. Have a look:

This is probably the best aerial survey of flood affected areas by any CM of this country. I wonder to understand why go on aerial survey when you all you want to do is read newspapers. @CMofKarnataka @hd_kumaraswamy pic.twitter.com/6R400QWU1n — Balaji Srinivas (@BuzzInBengaluru) August 19, 2018

So many things wrong with this video. First of all, while newspapers are still one of the primary routes that the rural masses get their daily updates on, the CM of Karnataka must surely own a smartphone and/or a tablet. Where did he even source the newspaper on a helicopter is anyone's guess. Secondly, why is he scanning the newspaper while he should be taking notes on the severity of the damage that the fatal floods have caused in his state? Clearly, the newspaper is stale news in this digital era, but wait, the news is happening right around him. So much tax money spent on the fuel and the helicopter just for him to read a newspaper.

Like we said, when it comes to spending money on frivolous things, count on Indian politicians to ace at it.