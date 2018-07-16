Kumaraswamy on alliance with Congress: Swallowing my own pain like poison

On Saturday, a gathering of party workers of Karnataka State Janata Dal witnessed a breakdown from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. This year on 12th May, the SJD in an ally with the Indian National Congress formed the State Government in Karnataka. But looks like Kumaraswamy isn't pleased with how it is functioning presently.

While addressing his party workers, he seemed to have lost control over his fervour. “All of you are happy because your elder or younger brother has become the chief minister. But I am not happy. I am swallowing my own pain like poison, like Vishakantha (Lord Shiva, who drank poison to save the world)," the CM, almost choking, said.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy breaks down at an event in Bengaluru; says 'You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brother became CM & you all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition govt. I became Vishkanth&swallowed pain of this govt' (14.07) pic.twitter.com/cQ8f90KkFT — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

“What I sought from the people was not to be made chief minister, but to be in a position to solve the problems of the people of the state, to complete the unfinished agenda of my father, to solve the problems of farmers, workers and labourers of the state, without caste and religion barriers… The people of the state have not taken me into their confidence to deliver on my dreams," added Kumaraswamy, who was seen wiping his eyes.

Prior to the present Government, Congress politician Siddaramaiah was the state's CM. This year while he worked on the state budget, he was reportedly being pressurised to retain programmes formerly announced by Siddaramaiah.

Kumarswamy's father and India's former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda defended his son. “Kumaraswamy has waived off farm loans and is working day and night for the welfare of the people of the state. He does not have the time to build the party because he is the chief minister. I am travelling around the state to build the strength of the party,’’ he said while addressing a party rally in Northern Karnataka.

We wonder if Kumaraswamy's remarks will soon result in a stern response from the Congress high command.