Like Really? BJP MLA asks family of a rape victim to thank party's MP for paying them a visit

Rape; a very common word in India. It was just recently that a survey termed India to be the most dangerous country for females. And rather than concentrating on how can we fight the menace, here we have a MLA of the ruling party who wants the parents of a rape victim to be grateful to the party’s MP for paying them a visit. Duh huh, isn't that a MP's responsibility?

A minor girl in Mandsaur was abducted, raped and almost murdered while she was waiting outside her school for her father. Her throat was slit and was left to die. Fortunately, she is out of danger and is recuperating in the hospital. It was here when BJP party’s MP Sudhir Gupta, paid her parents a visit to inquire about the child’s health. A good gesture we say, but what followed is a little disturbing.

Sudarshan Gupta, a legislator of the BJP, was caught on camera in Indore's MY Hospital asking the parents to thank the said MP for travelling all the way to meet them. ‘Say thank you to the MP (Sudhir Gupta). He has travelled only to meet you (Sansad ji ko dhanyavad boliye, special aapke liye aaye hain),” said Sudarshan.

Picture: Sudarshan Gupta

The victim's parents nodded in agreement (what else can they do) and with folded hands thanked Sudhir Gupta for all his concern.

