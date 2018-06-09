Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Amitabh Bachchan's degrees wrong, calls him an under-scorer

Too many people are getting facts wrong these days. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh was recently giving a speech to motivate students who have scored less than 70%. The intention is noble for sure. However, while naming successful personalities sans high academic qualification, he ended up naming George W Bush and Amitabh Bachchan too. Oops!

George W Bush, in reality, is a Graduate from the prestigious Harvard University. Amitabh Bachchan too holds success in academics and had attended Sherwood College and Kirorimal College.

“You all must have heard of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the one who hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati. He did not have any good formal education degrees. He was once rejected by Akashvani due to his voice, but today he is famous because of his voice,” he said.

The explanation seems fine, but the data? No.

Ironically, Bachchan is often referred to as the son-in-law of Bhopal as his wife Jaya Bachchan has spent many years of her life in the city. The opposition has reacted to this.

“It is an insult to Bhopal’s son-in-law. I don’t understand why the CM is giving such statements. Chouhan was in kindergarten when Amitabh Bachchan was working as a professional," leader of opposition Ajay Singh said.