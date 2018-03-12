home/ india
Magazine cover showing breastfeeding woman goes viral, sparks outrage

First published: February 28, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Updated: February 28, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

A Malayalam magazine called Grihalakshmi has decided to put the image of a woman breastfeeding on its issue for March. Since open breastfeeding is considered to be a taboo in India, a number of social media users are viewing this move as a welcome step towards women’s rights to breastfeeding in public.

The magazine’s headline says "Mothers tell Kerala, please don't stare, we need to breastfeed". The purpose of the cover image is part of the Matribhumi group’s campaign to make open breastfeeding possible.

In many parts of India and around the world, breastfeeding is considered to be a private affair and something that should not be done in public spaces. For an Indian magazine, such a step is seen as bold. Since the cover was posted online, it has become a topic of debate on social media.

Many have embraced the image and loved the idea and even congratulated the people behind it.

Like with all things viral, there are many who are not pleased with the open image and went on to vent their unhappiness.

The model on the cover, Dubai-based - Gilu Joseph said in a video "I am a part of Grihalakshmi's campaign about open breastfeeding. It's a genuine issue. The society doesn't provide an environment for women to breastfeed in public, feeling safe. It's a privilege mothers have - feeding their kid. You don't have to be afraid or ashamed about it."

