Mahatma Gandhi’s letter on spinning wheels auctioned

A letter written by Mahatma Gandhi stressing on the importance of the spinning wheel has recently been sold for $6,358, reports said. According to US-based RR auction, the letter, signed ‘Bapu’s blessings’ is written in Gujarati and is addressed to someone known as Yashwant Prasad.

"What we expected of the mills has happened," Gandhi had written in the letter. "However, what you say is correct: all depends on the loom." Gandhi used the reference of the spinning wheel in the letter, making it all the more important, as he had used the loom as a symbol of economic independence.

As part of the swadeshi movement, Gandhi had encouraged Indians to wear locally made khadi, instead of textiles made in Britain. During the struggle for independence, he even requested people to spend a part of their time every day to spin khadi to support the independence movement. Soon enough, the spinning wheel and the textile itself, became a symbol for the swadeshi movement.

Gandhi was at the forefront of the freedom movement in India. He is internationally known for his doctrine of non-violence to achieve his political progress. Gandhi had faced at least six known attempts at his life, according to History.co.uk. He was eventually killed in January 1948.