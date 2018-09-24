image
Monday, September 24th 2018
English
Mahatma Gandhi’s letter on spinning wheels auctioned

India

Mahatma Gandhi’s letter on spinning wheels auctioned

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 24 2018, 1.48 pm
back
indiaMahatma Gandhipolitics
ALSO READ

Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha on her engagement, see video

Asia Cup 2018: India creates history with lineup against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 live update: Men in Blue script their biggest win