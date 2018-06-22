Mamata Banerjee calls BJP a ‘militant organisation’, fires a dare

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calling it a ‘militant organisation’ that engages in setting people apart on the basis of religion. She further alleged that the party has tampered with EVMs in the past and could do so in the future too. The TMC supremo added that the higher share of votes that the BJP earned in West Bengal is actually a result of them tampering with EVM machines. Mamata didn’t stop there and even set the country’s majority party a dare.

At a core committee meeting of her party, Mamata challenged the BJP to attack her party. “They are threatening to carry out encounters. Just because they are in power in Delhi, they are talking about hurling bombs. I dare them to come and touch us. We will show them their place," she said.

Referring to the recent polls held in Mahestolla, she said that about 30 machines ‘mysteriously broke down.’ “In future polls (Lok Sabha) they will use such tactics to win,” she added.

"We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are arrogant and intolerant. They are religiously biased,” said Mamata, adding that the BJP doesn’t like Muslims, Christians or Sikhs, and that they differentiate between the upper caste and the lower caste Hindus.

Mamata even charged her party members with the task of monitoring the opposition’s alleged habit of damaging EVMs. She also accused the BJP, Congress, the CPI (M) and the Maoists of going against the TMC.