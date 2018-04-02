home/ india
Man killed in fight over chicken curry in Hyderabad

First published: April 02, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Updated: April 02, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

A man was killed after a fight broke out over chicken curry being served at an engagement party in Hyderabad. The disaster took place at about 1:30 am on Monday at a marriage hall in the Hussaini Alam area near Charminar. According to reports, an argument broke out between two groups attending the ceremony and waiting for the chicken curry to be served to them.

 

Things went south when one group began insulting the other over the delay in service and even passed derogatory remarks towards them. Post dinner, the guests returned with 15 people, armed with knives. The group attacked the hosts, resulting in the death of a boy. Another boy was also injured and was sent to a hospital.

 

Causing more chaos, the attackers entered the women’s section in the hall. Reports mentioned that three people were taken into custody and the cops are on the lookout for the attackers.

