Mice mince cash worth over Rs 12 lakh in a SBI ATM

Rodents are a menace and don’t let Stuart Little tell you anything different. Case in point: an ATM in Assam became the victim of a rodent infestation after cash worth over Rs 12 lakh was shredded to bits. The ATM, belonging to State Bank of India, was out of order since May 20. It was only on June 11 that officials sent people to fix the machine.

As authorities opened the machine, they discovered currency notes in Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations minced by mice.

According to Indian Express, Global Business Solutions is a company that runs the ATM. They alleged that they refilled the ATM with Rs 29 lakh on May 19, just a day before it stopped functioning. "On June 14 when the ATM was opened for repair, technicians found shreds of currency notes of different denomination, including many Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. Few mice were also found inside the ATM,” said a police official to Times of India.

Officials from SBI reportedly retrieved Rs 17 lakh from the ATM but the delay in fixing the device and the incident itself raised a few eyebrows. SBI lodged an FIR with the Tinsukia police.