MLA Shyam Prakash targets Yogi Adityanath after BJP's bypoll defeat

Post Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in Kairana and Noorpur seats in Uttar Pradesh, party MLA from Hardoi targeted Yogi Adityanath by writing a poem on Facebook. The poem said that the Chief Minister has become helpless and also called the BJP government corrupt. It further listed down the reasons behind BJP’s loss. Shyam Prakash also gave his statement to ANI and spoke regarding BJP’s defeat.

"Officers are corrupt. Farmers aren't happy with the government. There are several reasons behind BJP's loss," told Prakash. "Corruption, as compared to the last govt is on a rise. That's the reason of my resentment,” he added.

The results on Thursday declared that BJP lost another Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh to the opposition in a bypoll. The Kairana and assembly bye-election results in nearby areas of Noorpur already dropped hints at the opposition unity to demolish the BJP, which had won 73 of the 80 UP Lok Sabha seats along with its ally in 2014.

In Kairana, the joint opposition candidate, RLD’s Tabassum Hasan defeated her nearest BJP rival Mriganka Singh over a massive margin of over 44,600 votes.

However, BJP played down the outcome of the bypolls and justified saying that people do not vote for a prime minister or chief minister in such elections, but are driven by local issues. And further showed confidence by saying that the party will win 2019 general polls as well.