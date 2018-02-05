Modi’s advice to students appearing for exams: Be a warrior, not a worrier

When one is about to give an examination, there are many advices coming from all over, with no guarantee. There’s a new adviser in town - our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Exam Warriors, Modi’s new book, the Prime Minister lists 25 mantras for the ‘exam warriors’, with advises for parents and teachers. The book was released by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, February 3.

In the 19th mantra of the 193-page book, Modi mixes life, politics and examinations - “The answer sheet is a one-way ticket – move ahead.” To elaborate, Modi goes further and writes, “If you have answered well, you do not need to worry. In case you haven’t, even then, do not worry about it because there is nothing you can do to alter it now.”

Comparing examinations to the Gujarat 2012 elections, Modi writes, “Like you have exams, I had one of my own exams — the Gujarat elections of December 2012. The day polling ended, and votes were cast, I moved ahead and began to work on the tasks at hand. I still remember going around to oversee preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and reviewing the irrigation project.

“For me, the vote, like your answer sheet, was a one-way ticket – prepare, write, move ahead,” Modi wrote in the book.

Modi stresses the importance of relaxation during exam preparation. “To do your best, take adequate rest”. The Prime Minister writes, “In my younger days, I had a habit of spending time swimming in a lake in my village. I cherished the open skies, the cool water and the lively breeze — oneness with nature can be most refreshing.”

“Laugh in, laugh out”, he advises. “Laugh your way into the exam hall and laugh out of it…. Smiling fosters relaxation. With great relaxation comes greater ability to recall.”

Modi also says that he had never dreamt of being the Prime Minister. Therefore, he urged the students to “aspire not to be, but to do”. “I must confess, forget dreaming about becoming the Prime Minister, I was never even a class monitor!” he writes.

Modi writes in a note that his interactions with students, parents and teachers in his radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on the issue of examinations, spurred him to write the book. “The book is for students who are appearing for examinations. They are the Exam Warriors – brave youngsters taking part in the festival of exams…”

The book also lists several asanas of yoga and the Prime Minister urges students to overcome stress and be fit.

Some other mantras which Modi has listed in his book:

· Exams test your current preparation, not you.

· Be a warrior, not a worrier.

· The present is God’s greatest ‘present’ — live here and now.

· Revise and become wise.

· Presentation is key – master it.

· Closest parallel to exams is festivals!​