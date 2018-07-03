Modi's Yoga video cost Rs 35 lakh? Rajyavardhan Rathore responds to Shashi Tharoor's accusation

The #HumFitTohIndiaFit fitness challenge was an absolute success. People from spheres of entertainment, sports and politics actively took part, and one of them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His Yoga video went viral instantly but received its share of backlash too. Apparently, a good amount of Rs 35 lakh was spent to create that video, all of which was paid for by the taxpayers' money. Apart from various reports that suggested so, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also termed it as a 'disgraceful' occurring. BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Rathore has now responded back on Twitter.

Rathore claims, not a single penny was spent as Modi's personal videographer shot the entire video.

Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay And I assure you sir,not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35! 😃 https://t.co/xiC52ak7iw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2018

The Prime Minister's Office sticks to their previous stand that the video wasn't made at the expense of taxpayers' money. However, a report by Indiascoops suggests that the video cost around Rs 35 lakh, all of which was funded by a third party. The third party's identity, however, is not being revealed. Further, it was accompanied by an animated video demonstrating Modi's Yoga asanas. Such videos are likely to be expensive, especially if created with help of a large studio.

Officials are tight-lipped about it.