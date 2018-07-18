Mohammad Shami summoned by Kolkata court in relation with 1 lakh cheque bounce case

Cricketer Mohammad Shami, on Wednesday, was summoned by Kolkata's Alipore court in relation to a Rs 1 lakh bounced cheque issued by him to his wife. Back in April, his wife Hasin Jahan filed a case at Alipore court demanding Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance for herself and her daughter.

Mohammad Shami summoned by Kolkata's Alipore Court on September 20 in connection with the cheque bounce issue filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018

“This case is different from the one we had filed before the police. Shami had not paid a single penny to Jahan since she had raised the issue. He had given her a Rs 1 lakh cheque that later bounced. Now she has no money to pay for the monthly expenses… It is his duty to take care of the family and pay for the wife and child’s expenses. Hence we demanded the money — Rs 7 lakh per month for Jahan and Rs 3 lakh per month for the child," Times of India reports her lawyer as saying.

Hasin, who has been facing issues in her marriage, also pleaded the court to come to her rescue. “I am at a loss from all ends. I had been to Delhi to meet him and was there for seven days but I can never forget the way he behaved with me. He also met the daughter only once. Hence I demand the maintenance fee as he is not taking any of our responsibilities," she said.