Monkey fever hits Goa, 35 people infected

At least 35 people in Goa were tested positive for the Kyasanur Forest Disease, also known as the monkey disease, said a health official to media outlets. The fever had claimed the lives of three people in the Sattari taluka of North Goa in 2016 and one in 2015. The 35 people who were diagnosed with the disease are also from the Sattari taluka and they have been provided medicate treatment for the infection.

The health official said that there were no deaths reported this year from the disease. "Most of the positive cases have been found in the Sanvorderm panchayat area of Sattari. The health department has intensified its vaccination drive and distributed tick repellent oils in the villages there," he told a media outlet.

KFD is referred to as Makad Taap in the local language. It is a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever that occurs in South Asia. The virus is apparently transferred to humans through ticks that latch on to monkeys.

People infected with KFD begins to notice high fever and body ache, resulting in haemorrhages similar to those seen in dengue patients.

The Goa government had permitted the Manipal Centre for Virus Research to set up a virology united at the Valpoi CHC to conduct tests of blood samples.

According to Business Insider, between December 2015 and May 2016, tests were conducted on 807 samples of villagers from Sattari who suffered from fever and 277 tested positive for KFD.

Last year, 88 patients were tested positive for the infection but no deaths were reported.