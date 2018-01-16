MP school vandalized, students injured over Padmaavat song Ghoomar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat may have been cleared by the CBFC but troubles still loom large for the film. Friction against the film is now being targeted at common people following fringe group’s failure to stop the film from getting released. Atrocities against Padmaavat continue as members of right-wing group, Karni Sena allegedly vandalized a school in Madhya Pradesh after students performed to Ghoomar, a song from the yet to release film.

Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

The attack which took place in St Paul’s Convent School in Ratlam’s Jaora, was directed at students of Standard One to Five who were performing to the song during their annual day function on Monday. The miscreants barged into the school premises and broke furniture in the compound. One student and a parent was also hurt in the attack said Police.

Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Following the attack, the police was informed who later arrived to investigate. News18 reported the station in-charge of Jaora police station, MPS Parihar saying, “Nearly 15-20 persons barged into the school premises where as part of its annual day function, "Ghoomar" dance from the film 'Padmaavat' was being staged by a young student. The mob threw chairs, caused panic among the audience, disrupted the function and then fled the venue."

The properties damaged included furniture, a sound system, notice board and window glasses. The Karni Sena head of the district, Jitendra Singh Barkheri, however, denied any link to the attack. “On being informed about the said performance, we went there to advise the school administration but had nothing to do with the vandalism. It must have been done by some anti-social elements,” said Barkheri.

Padmaavat currently stands banned in Madhya Pradesh after its chief minister, Shivraj Chauhan affirmed the ban even after its clearance from CBFC.