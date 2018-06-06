Mumbai airport breaks its own record, completing over 1,000 flights in a day

Mumbai’s airport is the busiest in the world in terms of single runway operations. The airport broke its own records by handling as many as 1,003 flights. The count was started from 12 am on June 5. In comparison, the Gatwick Airport in London also has a single runway but stands in second place with 800 flights operating in a day.

Mumbai’s previous record was at 980 flights in a day, which was logged in February. Before that in November 2017, the number was at 969. Prior to that, it was 935 in the same year.

Tuesday’s rush was thanks to a number of spillover flights from the previous day, which were delayed due to the monsoon showers. According to reports, about 20 flights had to be diverted to other airports. Other flights faced a delay of around 45 minutes on an average.

The Mumbai airport has two runways crossing each other – a construction error that could never be fixed as it is located in the center of the city and is surrounded by many illegally constructed slums and high-rises.

Mumbai airport handled as many as 48.49 million passengers in the financial year of FY18, growing from FY17 by 7.4 percent.