Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) is one of the world’s busiest airport and it landed 980 flights in 24 hours on January 20, breaking its own record of 974 flights. The CISA is the world’s busiest single-use runway airport, followed by UK’s second largest airport, the Gatwick airport. However, the Gatwick airport is the most efficient airport in the world.

According to the statistics from UK's Airport Coordination Ltd, Gatwick’s single runway handles 870 flight movements per day. Due to night time restrictions of 1971, the airport only functions 19 hours, between 5 am and midnight. In comparison, the CSIA functions 24 hours a day.

Gatwick Airport, London

At its peak, the Gatwick single-runway handled a capacity of 55 air traffic movements (landings or take offs) per hour, whereas the CSIA has touched 52 movements an hour. The Gatwick runway, however, frequently handles 55 movements/hour daily during the peak hours between 6 am and 7.50 am; 10 am and 1.50 pm and 3pm and 7.50 pm whereas, Mumbai airport’ runway handles an average of around 48 movements in peak hours.

“The most important difference between Gatwick and Mumbai is the environment the two airports are set in,” a senior air traffic controller from Mumbai told The Times of India.

“Mumbai airport functions in a space-starved, infrastructure-constrained environment, unlike any other. More flights can't be added onto Mumbai's single runway without a holistic approach that takes into account the ground realities, India's regulatory framework, human factors etc," he added.​