Mumbai man applies for divorce as wife Didnt cook tasty food

A Mumbai based man applied for divorce on the grounds that his wife was not dutiful as she did not cook tasty food and also woke up late. The Bombay High Court dismissed his plea.

The court upheld an order of the family court that had earlier dismissed his divorce plea stating that the allegations made by him against his wife did not amount to cruelty and therefore, the same cannot be considered as a ground for divorce.

The bench observed that inspite of being a working woman, the petitioner's wife had the burden of cooking for the family which included the petitioner's parents, buying groceries and doing all the other household related work.

And therefore, the court observed that allegations made by the petitioner that his wife could not cook tasty food cannot be accepted.

The petitioner had challenged the family court's order that had refused him a divorce decree.

In the plea filed in the Bombay High Court, the petitioner had claimed that the family court judge had made a mistake in its order.

The petitioner also alleged that his wife would abuse him and his parents.

According to NDTV, the petitioner contended, "She did not cook tasty and sufficient food and she never spent quality time with me. On days that I returned late from work, she would not even offer me a glass of water.

The petitioner's wife denied all the allegations against her.