Mumbai man drinks ketchup in record time, sets Guinness World Record

Indians have time and again proved their might to the world across different fields. One such Mumbai man set a Guinness World record with tomato ketchup. As bizarre as it sounds, Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya drank an entire bottle of tomato ketchup in 25.37 seconds. Yes, you heard it right!

Since no squeezy bottle was allowed for this attempt, Upadhyaya had to drink 95% of the 396g of tomato ketchup with a straw from a glass bottle. The video uploaded by the organization is sure to make you cringe! People also couldn’t imagine in their wildest dreams to even attempt to break this record.

However, this isn’t the first record that Dinesh Upadhyaya holds. He has the title of the ‘Fastest time to peel and eat a grapefruit’, ‘Most grapes eaten in three minutes’ and ‘Most oranges peeled and eaten in three minutes,’ to his name. He had 88 grapes in his mouth at once and gobbled down 269.6 g of peanut butter in 60 seconds to add to his record breaking achievements.

"I am doing this record to prove myself as best in this amazing world in his particular record field," he wrote in his application for the record title, according to Guinness World Records.