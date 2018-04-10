Mumbai police tweets 'If You Don't Love Me' meme and Twitter is mesmerized

Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for coming up with punny and humorous digital campaigns and they never miss using references to popular TV series, movies or pop culture to leave an important message to the followers. Hitting another masterstroke, this time the social media team of Mumbai Police cashed in the ongoing viral ‘If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best’ memes and Twitter is mesmerized by their creativity.

If you then don't you dont love deserve Me Me at my at my pic.twitter.com/XUaxxTdfuv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2018

For the uninitiated, the ‘If you don't love me at my’ memes are the latest memes that have taken over the internet. Mumbai Police tweeted two images, where one shows a traffic constable issuing a challan and the other shows a policeman controlling traffic amidst pouring rain. The idea behind the witty tweet is that if a person doesn’t like being pulled up for breaking traffic rules then he or she doesn’t deserve the policemen and women, who keep working in the most difficult of situations to protect them.

The tweet has already garnered more than 2,900 retweets and 6,600 likes within hours.

Since its social media debut in 2015, the Twitter team of Mumbai police has managed to catch people’s attention with their sassy and sarcastic tweets. With more than four million followers and counting, they have once again proved that their social media game is totally on point!