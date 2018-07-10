Mumbai Rains: Education Minister Vinod Tawde is Twitter's go-to man for a holiday

Just like every year, the habitual life of Mumbai is interrupted by heavy rains. With large areas waterlogged, primary avenues of commutation under water and train services being delayed, travelling across the city has become a great deal. Especially for students, the best they can gain from the situation is a special holiday!

And we, the smarter generation, are directly pleading the Education Minister for it.

Vinod Tawde, the Minister of School Education, Higher and technical education, Sports and Youth welfare along with a few other Ministries, is flooded with requests of holidays on Twitter. Funnily enough, the rains have taken the limelight away from whatever out-of-the-topic stuff he is posting. At present, the internet does want to hear solutions, and we can't blame them!

Students and their families thought it fit to rather plead to the Minister.

And we must say, the mass appeal has its own strength. The leave announcements have started coming in!

On that note, the Mumbai Police has been posting continuous updates, keeping us informed with the present situation of traffic and the best routes to commute by.

Keep an eye and stay safe!