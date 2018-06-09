Mumbai rains: Flights delayed, Navy personnel ready to help if needed

Heavy rains in Mumbai resulted in the delaying of several flights and has even led to a flight from London to be diverted to Ahmedabad. Floods were reported in Dadar, Parel, Cuff Parade, Bandra, Borivali, and Andheri, even as disaster management officials issued warnings about heavy rains over the course of the next 24 hours. A BMC release said that Navy personnel will be deployed to assist in several locations across the city.

The rains are here and so are the floods.. One of the major arterial roads of Mumbai S.V road waterlogged in half hour of rain. @RidlrMUM @MCGM_BMC pic.twitter.com/i3Y6zjAlyX — Ashwin (@ashmal312) June 7, 2018

According to the release, Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad will receive aid from Navy personnel if needed. Aside from that, a total of six Flood Rescue Teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade will be ready at the Regional Command Centers. Emergency support systems like BEST, police department and other officials are already alerted, according to reports.

"In the next 48-72 hours monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai. Heavy rain warning is in place for June 8, 9 10," said the met department to media outlets.

Don’t panic! Small precautions can do the trick, to keep you and your car safe during the rains #MonsoonSafety #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2018 #HappyMonsoon pic.twitter.com/SQm9NKJHd2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 8, 2018

Several officials armed with communication devices are rescue supplies have been deployed across the city. Officials have been asked to keep schools open to being used as a shelter in case of possible floods. Back in 2005, several thousand died in Maharashtra following a heavy spell of rain. The government, obviously, doesn’t want a repeat of that debacle.