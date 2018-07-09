Munna Bajrangi: Here’s a look at the don who contested elections

The notorious gangster, Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead by an inmate, in a high-security prison in Uttar Pradesh on July 9. Following the incident, the state government suspended the Jailor, Deputy Jailor, Warden and Head Warden and also ordered an inquiry, per reports. Several reports claim that about a week back, Bajrangi’s wife, Seema Singh, had claimed at a press conference that the Special Task Force was working on a plan to murder her husband.

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, "I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband's life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter." (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Bajrangi, also known as Prem Prakash Singh, was brought to Baghpat from Jhansi jail on July 8. He was lodged at Jhansi since 2009, and on July 9, he was supposed to be produced at a local court, for a case of extortion from BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Bajrangi was also accused of killing BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai, besides being accused of over 40 murder and extortion cases.

Forensic Unit team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where Gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead earlier today. SP Baghpat says, "Sunil Rathi has been accused of killing Gangster Munna Bajrangi; Body sent for postmortem, fair investigation will be done." pic.twitter.com/Bzg6mzlb0f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Bajrangi was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1967. According to reports, since his teenage days, he was fond of weapons and dreamt of becoming a ‘Bollywood style gangster’. At the age of 17, the first criminal case was filed against him and he committed his first murder in 1984, per reports on NDTV.

Prior to joining Mukhtar Ansari’s gang, Bajrangi was a part of Gajraj Singh’s gang. Back in 2012, he even contested for the UP state polls from jail, showing up as a joint candidate of the Apna Dal and Peace Party. The gangster ended up being placed third.

There was altercation b/w Sunil Rathi&him after which he shot him dead. He has been detained&is being interrogated. Jailor,Dy Jailor,Warden&Head Warden have been suspended.Have requested judicial&magisterial inquiry: ADG Prison on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at Baghpat Jail pic.twitter.com/Vijh6exi4K — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

While with Ansari, Bajrangi rose to become his right-hand man. Ansari himself is a don-turned-politician, per India Today, and the duo made money by gathering government contracts.

He was brought to District Jail Baghpat from Jhansi,last night. At 6;30am today,a convict lodged in the jail shot him dead&hid the pistol in a gutter. Few days ago,we had made UP CM aware of threat to gangster Munna Bajrangi's life:V Srivastava,advocate of gangster Munna Bajrangi pic.twitter.com/dDLv0298k6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Investigation team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/g1aVrl7ppt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Ordered a judicial inquiry&suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation&strict action to be taken against those responsible:UP CM on Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead at District Jail Baghpat pic.twitter.com/A0yNzUUrgi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

It was Ansari rivalry with another gangster, Brijesh Singh that led to the murder of Krishnanand Rai, who was working with Brijesh and got in the way of Ansari. Brijesh’s men in 2001, ambushed Ansari’s gang. In 2005, Rai was murdered by Bajrangi and his gang members. Following Rai’s death, Bajrangi was nabbed from Malad in Mumbai.