Munna Bajrangi: Here’s a look at the don who contested elections

First published: July 09, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The notorious gangster, Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead by an inmate, in a high-security prison in Uttar Pradesh on July 9. Following the incident, the state government suspended the Jailor, Deputy Jailor, Warden and Head Warden and also ordered an inquiry, per reports. Several reports claim that about a week back, Bajrangi’s wife, Seema Singh, had claimed at a press conference that the Special Task Force was working on a plan to murder her husband.

Bajrangi, also known as Prem Prakash Singh, was brought to Baghpat from Jhansi jail on July 8. He was lodged at Jhansi since 2009, and on July 9, he was supposed to be produced at a local court, for a case of extortion from BJP MLA Lokesh Dixit. Bajrangi was also accused of killing BJP legislator Krishnanad Rai, besides being accused of over 40 murder and extortion cases.

Bajrangi was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1967. According to reports, since his teenage days, he was fond of weapons and dreamt of becoming a ‘Bollywood style gangster’. At the age of 17, the first criminal case was filed against him and he committed his first murder in 1984, per reports on NDTV.

Prior to joining Mukhtar Ansari’s gang, Bajrangi was a part of Gajraj Singh’s gang. Back in 2012, he even contested for the UP state polls from jail, showing up as a joint candidate of the Apna Dal and Peace Party. The gangster ended up being placed third.

While with Ansari, Bajrangi rose to become his right-hand man. Ansari himself is a don-turned-politician, per India Today, and the duo made money by gathering government contracts.

It was Ansari rivalry with another gangster, Brijesh Singh that led to the murder of Krishnanand Rai, who was working with Brijesh and got in the way of Ansari. Brijesh’s men in 2001, ambushed Ansari’s gang. In 2005, Rai was murdered by Bajrangi and his gang members. Following Rai’s death, Bajrangi was nabbed from Malad in Mumbai.

