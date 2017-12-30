Narendra Modi complains to BJP MPs: No one replies to Morning ‘Namaste’ on NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded party MPs on Thursday at the BJP parliamentary meeting. The reason? According to the India Today report, our ‘prime servant’ complained that he regularly sends 'good morning' messages to BJP MPs, but many legislators often ignore them. He also urged them to start following the Narendra Modi app regularly to utilize the new feature which facilitates direct connect with Narendra Modi.

“I say Namaste to you every morning on NaMo App only four or five of you respond,” quoted Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh among others attended the BJP parliamentary meeting at the Parliament's Library Building. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birthday by garlanding him and gifted him sweets and a shawl at the meeting.

The NaMo app allows Modi to send mails and messages to people while users can also post messages back that the PM can read. During the recent Gujarat elections, the Modi used the app to interact with party workers. The app also enables the MPs to apprise the prime minister about the work done in their states and constituencies. A social media enthusiast, Modi also asked his MPs to share feedback from social media and to share the government’s success stories.