Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish Uddhav Thackeray, but he is not on Twitter!

Uddhav Thackeray brought in his birthday on Friday. The Shiv Sena chief is the son of the party’s founder Bal Thackeray and received multiple birthday wishes on social media, which was quite a surprise, given he is not on social media. It all started with Rahul Gandhi, who is fresh from hugging Narendra Modi. And looks like he is on a spree of spreading the love, though not quite the right way always. For instance, he was among the first ones to wish Thackeray, followed by the prime minister himself. Looks like they forgot that Thackeray junior is not on Twitter.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, one of those who is on the hit list of the Shiv Sena, was also among those who wished the politician who is not on twitter. The BJP and the Shiv Sena are old allies but their relationship has soured in recent times, but that didn’t stop Modi from wishing Thackeray, whose party said they’ll contest the elections alone.

Best wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, on his birthday. I wish him good health and happiness always. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2018

During the no-confidence motion that was recently held at the parliament, the Shiv Sena was not present despite Amit Shah reportedly telephoned Thackeray. Shah apparently told the Maharashtra BJP to contest the polls alone.

Birthday wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांना वाढदिवसाच्या अनंत शुभेच्छा ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 27, 2018

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee too did not forget Thackeray’s birthday and wished him “a very happy birthday.” Mamata and Thackeray had met each other last year. Mamata’s wishing of Thackeray is not surprising as the TMC would be looking for a multi-party entanglement as they face the BJP in 2019.

Wishing Uddhav Thackeray ji a very happy birthday — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2018

Well, Rahul may be suffering from post-hug syndrome, and looks like everyone is following the suite of embracing the foes. Though we do wonder how will the wishes reach the Shiv Sena honcho.