Nation remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary

First published: January 23, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Updated: January 23, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The nation is remembering Subhas Chandra Bose, one of its most celebrated freedom fighters on his 121st birth anniversary today, 23rd January 2018.  The nationalist leader was unanimously known as Netaji for his contribution during the freedom struggle. He is known for establishing and leading the Indian National Army.

Born in Orissa's Cuttack on January 23 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose was a Philosophy student and an active member of the Congress in Kolkata (then Culcutta). Eventually, he founded the Swaraj Party in 1922. The real date and cause of his death remains shrouded in mystery till this date.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's patriotism is relevant to us even today hence has been explored in popular culture as well. In 2004, Shyam Benegal directed a biographical film, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, depicting Bose’s life in Nazi Germany (1941–1943), in Japanese-occupied Asia (1943–1945) and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. In 2017, ALTBalaji released a 9-episode web series, Bose: Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao as Subhas Chandra Bose. This was a dramatised version of the book India's Biggest Cover-up written by Anuj Dhar.

To commemorate the day, several prominent leaders of the country remembered Netaji on his 121st birth anniversary.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will pay floral tributes to Bose in Kolkata and will address dignitaries and people attending the ceremony afterwards.

