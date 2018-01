Nation remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary

The nation is remembering Subhas Chandra Bose, one of its most celebrated freedom fighters on his 121st birth anniversary today, 23rd January 2018. The nationalist leader was unanimously known as Netaji for his contribution during the freedom struggle. He is known for establishing and leading the Indian National Army.

Born in Orissa's Cuttack on January 23 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose was a Philosophy student and an active member of the Congress in Kolkata (then Culcutta). Eventually, he founded the Swaraj Party in 1922. The real date and cause of his death remains shrouded in mystery till this date.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's patriotism is relevant to us even today hence has been explored in popular culture as well. In 2004, Shyam Benegal directed a biographical film, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, depicting Bose’s life in Nazi Germany (1941–1943), in Japanese-occupied Asia (1943–1945) and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. In 2017, ALTBalaji released a 9-episode web series, Bose: Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao as Subhas Chandra Bose. This was a dramatised version of the book India's Biggest Cover-up written by Anuj Dhar.

To commemorate the day, several prominent leaders of the country remembered Netaji on his 121st birth anniversary.

The valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Qrao1dnmQZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2018

On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2018

Lovingly called as #Netaji, India's patriot #SubhashChandraBose was a leader of the Indian National Congress and served as the Congress President in 1938 and 1939. pic.twitter.com/EVQb6dy8Nq — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2018

On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a national icon and charismatic leader, who gave ' Jai Hind' slogan. pic.twitter.com/09ls3xi5Su — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2018

I bow to the legendary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's patriotism, courage and bravery were exceptional. His charismatic leadership had inspired millions of youth to participate in India's Independence struggle. pic.twitter.com/891MUx3BH6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2018

I bow to the proud son of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. An epitome of courage & bravery, #Netaji's legacy has inspired generations of Young Indians over the years. pic.twitter.com/ISCW3EguR6 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 23, 2018

On the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I pay my humble tributes to the great son of India Netaji’s role in securing freedom is equally significant as anyone else. The present generation should imbibe his nationalistic spirit and uphold it the patriotic zeal pic.twitter.com/Tloal5Yv4x — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 23, 2018

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will pay floral tributes to Bose in Kolkata and will address dignitaries and people attending the ceremony afterwards.