National Film Awards: Vacant seats filled with dummies as awardees skip event

First published: May 04, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Updated: May 04, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The 65th National Film Awards was surrounded with controversies as over 60 awardees had skipped the event. The furore erupted when it was revealed that President Ram Nath Kovind will be present for only one hour instead of two, and present a total of 11 awards only. Other awardees would be presented by Smriti Irani, the minister of information and broadcasting. With awardees being absent from the event, the organisers devised a plan so there’d be no empty seats in the front rows.

As many awardees missed out on the event, two rows of seats were left empty and had to be filled out with dummies. The organisers were forced to remove the nameplates of the awardees and people sitting at the back were asked to shift to the front rows. Many awardees announced, in an open letter, that they’d skip the event and this included singer KJ Yesudas, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, and filmmaker Prasad Oak.

Kovind’s secretariat clarified that the information and broadcasting ministry was notified several weeks ago that the president would be available for the show only for an hour."The President attends all award functions and convocations for a maximum of one hour. This has been the protocol since he took office. It was conveyed to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry several weeks ago and the ministry knew this all along. Rashtrapati Bhavan is surprised by the 11th-hour questions that have been raised," the president's secretariat said.

While some awardees were unhappy, Boney Kapoor brushed the issues aside to focus on the function itself. "I would have been equally happy if the Minister (I&B) had given me the award. It is ultimately the recognition of your work. I don't understand what the fuss is about," said Boney Kapoor to ANI. Kapoor attended the event with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi to accept the Best Actress award on behalf of his late wife Sridevi.

