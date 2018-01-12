Neerja Bhanot’s Panam flight 73 in news again; FBI releases new data on terrorists

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation released age processed images of the four accused in the September 5, 1986 attack of Pan American World Airways Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. The flight from Mumbai had landed in Karachi following hijacker’s directions. The attack had left 20 dead including passengers and cabin crew with two of them being Americans. Around 100 people were wounded in the flight carrying 379 passengers.

New Images Released in 1986 Hijacking Case: The FBI is hoping to generate new leads with the release of age-progr... https://t.co/ZP5lw82rxQ — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 12, 2018

The image was processed in the FBI laboratory using age-progression technology and original photographs obtained by the FBI in the year 2000 mentioned a press release from the office. The four accused, Wadoud Muhammad Hafiz al-Turki, Jamal Saeed Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Abdullah Khalil Hussain ar-Rahayyal, and Muhammad Ahmed al-Munawar, are believed to be members of the Abu Nidal Organization (ANO), which was previously enlisted by the FBI on their Foreign Terrorist Organisations. The accused however, continue to be on their most wanted list. The organization even offers $5 million each for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the alleged hijackers.

The attack was chronicled into a movie by Ram Madhvani with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor playing the brave flight attendant, Neerja Bhanot. Bhanot was head of the cabin crew and her brave act is said to have saved several lives. She was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for her bravery.