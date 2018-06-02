Nipah virus: 1407 people put under house quarantine after 17 deaths in last two weeks

In Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala, a total number of 1407 people have been put under house arrest after the deadly Nipah virus took 17 lives in last two weeks. Out of the 17 people, three died in last two days and are suspected to have been contracted when they came in touch with another infected person. Rasil, a patient who died on Thursday could have been infected from Ismail, another victim of the virus. On the flip side, Ismail probably got infected from Md Sadik, who was suspected to be Kerala's first Nipah virus victim.

“As of May 31, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 18, out of this 16 have died. This death toll does not reflect Sadik’s death. 2 confirmed cases are under treatment. The number of suspected cases is 11. So far 1407 people are in the contact list," Dr Jayasree, Kozhikode District Medical Officer, told The News Minute.

All the people put under quarantine are advised to keep a check on their health at all times and inform health officers if any symptom breaks out.

“The health officials periodically call them to check if they have developed symptoms. If they have, they are immediately brought to the hospital. Ambulances have been arranged in case anyone needs to be shifted to hospitals,” Rajeev Sadanand, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), the government of Kerala told the publication.

KK Shylaja, the Health Minister of the state, says Keralites do not need to panic, but people who are or were in contact with an infected person should admit themselves if any symptom occurs.